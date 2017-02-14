11 things that happen during a Nova Scotia blizzard
Batten down the hatches!
Feb 14, 2017
Welcome to Nova Scotia — in a blizzard
The difference between land and sea gets fuzzy
And your road might just get flooded by the ocean
Your route to work might just look like this
You might want to put goggles on to walk to work
A ruler becomes a key part of your weather forecast
You really have to remember where you parked
Your driveway looks like this, if you're lucky
Owning a full reflective suit is encouraged
Shovelling might leave you looking like this
The wind might literally blow a house down
Yup. It's enough to make you want to jump in a snowbank
