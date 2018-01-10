A two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Red Islands, Cape Breton, has claimed the life of one of the drivers, according to an RCMP spokesperson.

A car collided with a tractor-trailer around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The car's driver was killed, Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said.

The highway near St. Peter's is expected to remain closed for several hours during the investigation.

Motorists are encouraged to use Highway 105 from the Strait area, or detour from Highway 4 between the Hay Cove Road and Irish Cove Road.