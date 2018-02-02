Some Yukoners were frustrated after flights they booked this spring on WestJet were cancelled after the airline made changes to its seasonal service to Whitehorse.

The airline announced last week that its summer service will no longer include direct flights from Whitehorse to Vancouver, but will instead connect the Yukon capital to Calgary, the airline's headquarters.

The new service out of Calgary will run from June 29 to Sept. 2, four days a week. In previous years, WestJet's summer flights between Whitehorse and Vancouver started in May, and happened three days a week.

"You shouldn't be selling me something that doesn't even exist," said Jennifer Gillis, a Whitehorse resident who booked a May flight to Vancouver last month, before WestJet announced the changes. She found out her flight was cancelled after receiving an email this week, asking her to contact the airline.

Gillis says she was first told by a customer service agent on the phone that they did not understand what the problem was, and was then put on hold before the agent returned and said the flight had been cancelled because of the changes to the seasonal service.

"As far as I'm concerned, they really don't have our needs in consideration at all," said Gillis.

WestJet offered to switch her flight to when the airline started their service, more than a month after she had planned her trip to Vancouver. She was also offered a flight credit for the amount of her cancelled trip, or a full refund.

"I think people in the Yukon should just be cautious, and I definitely wouldn't take the chance [flying with WestJet] because maybe next year they decided that it's just not worth their time, and go from two months to not flying up here at all," said Gillis.

Gillis and others have posted on the WestJet Facebook page expressing their frustration over the changed schedule.

Gillis accepted a refund and has now rebooked her trip with a different airline for the week she took off work in May.

'It's kind of frustrating'

Another Whitehorse resident, Pavlina Sudrich, also received an email earlier this week from WestJet, asking her to contact the company about her flight to Kelowna booked in May.

Sudrich said she spent more than two and half hours on the phone with the airline sorting out the problem. The customer service representative Sudrich was connected with also couldn't figure out the problem at first, before being told her flight had been cancelled due to the Whitehorse scheduling changes.

"It's kind of frustrating and catches you off guard a little bit," said Sudrich.

According to Sudrich, she was not offered a full refund right away and instead was offered a WestJet flight credit.

"What am I going to do with a flight credit that leaves here 62 days of the year? What am I supposed to do the other 250 days of the year?" said Sudrich.

She was eventually offered a full refund by the WestJet agent, and has rebooked her trip in May with a different airline.

"There's a difference between an airline that is serving their financial bottom line versus an airline that really is understanding that accessibility in the North is important to people," said Sudrich.

WestJet would not agree to an interview with CBC, but sent a statement by email.

"We are aware this is a frustrating situation, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused," the email says.

The airline also said that historical data shows "extremely low demand" for service to Whitehorse in the month of May.

