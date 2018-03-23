The Yukon government was pummeled in the Legislature on Thursday, in the wake of a CBC News report detailing allegations of violence and mistreatment in some government-run youth group homes.

Opposition politicians repeatedly called on the government to explain what it was doing to protect children in care, and why it didn't act sooner.

Two teens who have been in government group homes spoke to CBC, describing violent fights with group home staff, and incidents where they were forcibly locked out at night. One group home worker, speaking as an anonymous whistleblower, said they have also witnessed "discrimination, abuse and corruption involving Indigenous children and youth," at the government-run facilities.

Yukon Party MLA Patti McLeod laid into the government on Thursday, accusing it of ignoring the problem for too long.

"On Monday evening, the minister [of health and social services] found out that the CBC was going to publish a story detailing these allegations, so she rushed out a press release to try to protect the government politically," McLeod said, referring to the government's announcement earlier this week that it would undertake a review of group homes.

Yukon Party MLA Patti McLeod said the government seems most interested in trying 'to protect their political hides.' (Yukon Party)

McLeod asked whether anything was done before that, or if the government was merely trying "to protect their political hides."

One teen, who alleged to CBC that he was assaulted by a group home worker, had also told CBC that he took his concerns to Health Minister Pauline Frost last month.

McLeod asked what's happened since then.

"Why did minister not notify RCMP when she became aware of [the allegations], 6 weeks ago?" McLeod asked.

"Instead of taking immediate action to protect the youth who came forward, the minister appears to have done nothing."

NDP MLA Kate White echoed McLeod's questions, saying the government did not seem to take the issue seriously until this week, when it ordered the review of group homes.

"The timing of the announcement is troubling," White said. "The abuse and mistreatment that has been reported needs to stop today. It can't wait for a report a year from now."

Allegations taken 'very, very seriously,' minister says

Frost responded to the firestorm of criticism by saying the government takes the allegations against group home staff "very, very seriously, and we will take immediate action."

"The concerns that we've heard are serious and they are troubling and we have triggered a process," Frost said.

"I know that youth perhaps have not been heard in the past. I want them to know, and I want Yukoners to know, that we're listening."" - Health Minister Pauline Frost

The Yukon government operates six child and youth group homes. The "independent and impartial" review announced this week will date back three years, looking at the period between April 1, 2015 and April 1, 2018, and will be conducted by the territory's Child and Youth Advocate.

Frost says the government will look into "every serious allegation that comes to our attention."

"It takes a lot of bravery for folks to come forward. I know that youth perhaps have not been heard in the past. I want them to know, and I want Yukoners to know, that we're listening."

Public Works Minister Richard Mostyn also spoke in defence of his government, accusing opposition politicians of shedding "crocodile tears" over the issue. He also defended the beleaguered health minister.

"It is an issue I know she is personally passionate about. She talks about it all the time," Mostyn said.

Premier Sandy Silver also weighed in, saying his government is being responsible in ordering a review to determine "the pathway forward."

"This type of work cannot happen overnight," Silver said. "Knee-jerking because of a media story is one thing — we're going to make sure that we do this right."

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said his government is reviewing group homes to determine how to respond. 'We're going to make sure that we do this right,' he said. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

Justice minister 'not criticizing the media'

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Tracey-Ann McPhee was also taken to task on Thursday by MLA Brad Cathers, for a comment McPhee had made earlier, about the story.

"Allegations in the media, reports in the media are important. They inform our community. But they are not necessarily the truth," McPhee said in the Legislature on Wednesday.

Cathers demanded an explanation

"Can the minister of justice tell us which elements of the CBC story are untrue?" he asked.

McPhee replied, saying she was not criticizing the media, but arguing that "there are backgrounds to these stories."

"I have always taken a cautious view of the fact that all the facts in a particular story need time to come to the surface, and must be properly investigated or reviewed in order for the full story to be known," she said.