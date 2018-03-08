The Yukon Workers' Compensation Health and Safety Board (YWCHSB) says there was a "highly concerning" breach on their website last year.
More than 270 people who signed up for the website's library feature may have had their email addresses and names accessed by an "unknown party," said a news release from the YWCHSB issued on Thursday.
The YWCHSB says information was accessed twice by someone in March 2017.
"It is unknown if the information had been accessed prior to that, as log files on the server maintain 24 months of activity data," the statement said.
Officials became aware of the breach on March 2 of this year and say it was resolved four days later. They say they emailed everyone "whose information was exposed" to alert them of the breach.
They've since determined that the vulnerability was present between December 2013 and when the breach was resolved earlier this month.
"The system used to host the YWCHSB website does not host any claimant or employer information. The system is physically separate from YWCHSB facilities and other information systems," the statement said.
"There is no risk that any personal, financial, sensitive or confidential information was accessed as a result of this breach," the YWCHSB said in the news release.
The Yukon Workers' Compensation Health and Safety Board is holding a media briefing about the incident on Friday.
