The Yukon Wildlife Preserve is marking another successful year, with the number of visitors continuing to climb.
"We're ahead of schedule, ahead of last year. In total visitation numbers and total gate sales," said executive director Greg Meredith.
Last year, there were about 25,000 visits to the preserve. This year, the number is closer to 27,000 — more than double what it was just five or six years ago, according to Meredith.
The facility, just outside of Whitehorse, is popular with locals and tourists who want a chance to see some elusive local fauna — such as bison, lynx, caribou, or mountain sheep — up close.
There are 178 animals at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve, according to last month's count. Most popular with visitors are the three moose — especially for the British, Meredith said.
"If they see a moose, they go home happy."
According to Meredith, Germans typically want to see bears, but there currently aren't any at the preserve. They're happy with lynx and bison, too, he added.
'It's a great thing that we do'
Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums conference was hosted by the preserve in September. During the conference $7,500 was raised through public donations.
"So we're lucky, lucky, lucky in that. We know we have the full support of the community, we have the full support of our First Nations colleagues. It's a great thing that we do, we're all so darn proud of it out here," Meredith said.
Looking ahead to 2017, there will be a day camp for kids during March break. It's never been done before, but Meredith expects it to be as popular as the summer camps the preserve already hosts.
As for new animals, the preserve is getting ready for births in the spring. This year they're hoping for new goats, sheep, musk ox, bison, and maybe more elk.
