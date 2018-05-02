Yukon's Dylan Cozens takes WHL's top rookie honour

Whitehorse junior hockey player Dylan Cozens was named the Western Hockey League's Rookie of the Year at the league's award ceremony in Red Deer, Alta., on Wednesday.

Cozens, a centre for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, had already been been named the WHL's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Year in March.

He was the WHL's second highest rookie scorer during the season, with 53 points in 57 games

Cozens, 17, will be eligible for the NHL draft in 2019. He was asked about that at the ceremony.

Cozens, centre, accepts the Rookie of Year award at the WHL awards in Red Deer, Alta., on Wednesday. (WHL)

"It just shows what I need to do to get ready for next year," said Cozens. "[I've] got to improve every aspect of my game, get stronger, faster, put on more muscle."

His team, the Hurricanes, made it to finals of league's eastern conference, but lost to the Swift Current Broncos who will now play the Everitt Silvertips for the league championship starting on Friday.