A survey asking women and girls about their perceptions of personal and community safety in Whitehorse is a step forward, say some women's groups, but more evaluation of the results is needed as well as implementation.

The survey done in 2016 was funded by the federal government and involved a number of organizations, including the Whitehorse members of the Yukon Women's Coalition and Whitehorse RCMP.

A news release from the RCMP stated the survey was available at 16 agencies, online and at public events aimed at ending violence against women.

Of the 147 responses, 63 women and girls said they had been a victim of crime. Of those, 44 had reported the crime to Whitehorse RCMP. Victims of crime who made police reports graded their comfort level with the experience of reporting to police at 5.6 out of 10.

Barbara McInerney, the executive director of the Yukon Women's Transition Home Society, said that's an example of where more information is needed from the women who responded.

Barbara McInerney, executive director of Yukon Women's Transition Home Society, and Archie Thompson of the Whitehorse RCMP share a hug at the signing of "Together for Safety" protocol in 2015. (CBC)

"Do they want more compassion, do they want more transparency, do they want an advocate with them, what are we doing to fill that gap so we are having a relationship with police where it's trusting and honest?" said McInerney.

She said she would like to see more information gathered from women and girls in vulnerable situations — those who are homeless are an example. McInerney added only about three per cent of the respondents were under the age of 20 and she would like more input from young women.

The respondents were asked about safe and unsafe places — drinking establishments, the Millennium Trail and the waterfront were considered unsafe.

Things that made respondents feel safe included emergency responders, neighbours and being with other people.

"One of the really simple ones that women said is that 'I feel safer when there's better lighting and cell phones,'" said McInerney.

"For a few of our agencies, getting women cell phones who feel at risk — that's a fairly doable thing," she said.

Sarah Murphy, program coordinator at the Victoria Faulkner Women's Centre, says holding people accountable for violent behaviour is a must. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

Sarah Murphy, the program coordinator at the Victoria Faulkner Women's Centre, said the answer to some of the concerns won't be to tell women they are somehow responsible for being attacked.

"It isn't as simple as saying 'don't go to the waterfront, or don't go to a drinking establishment,' we need to move forward with 'why are these places unsafe?'" said Murphy.

"It should be, 'don't attack people,' and here's where this is happening and how it is happening and how can we hold people accountable, so that Whitehorse, and eventually hopefully the communities when we bring this forward — people can feel safer, " she said.

McInerney said the follow-up will include evaluating the impacts and outcomes of a protocol signed with the Whitehorse RCMP in 2015 to improve services and responses to women and girls in Whitehorse.