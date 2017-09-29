A Yukon Supreme Court jury has found Doug Twiss guilty of mischief over $5,000, but has acquitted him on charges of assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.

Twiss was charged after an April 2015 incident in Burwash Landing, Yukon.

The prosecution said the 59-year-old Twiss attacked Gerard Desjardins with an axe injuring Desjardins's hand, threatened him with death and caused almost $6,800 in damage to Desjardins's car.

The cause of the dispute was allegedly over a woman both men were involved with.

But Twiss denied that was the reason. He said he had asked Desjardins for a meeting to talk about rumours he believed Desjardins was spreading about him.

He said he had picked up the axe to defend himself against an angry and aggressive Desjardins.

The jury took around three hours to reach its verdict.

Twiss told reporters later that he felt he was about to cry, the jurors did a good job and he is glad the ordeal is over.

Late Friday afternoon Twiss appeared in court again to deal with the mischief conviction.

Justice Stephen Kelleher suspended sentencing while Twiss is serving a six month probation.