Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a town hall meeting, in Yellowknife in February 2017. He'll make his first visit to Yukon as prime minister on Friday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Whitehorse on Friday.

Yukon MP Larry Bagnell says Trudeau will be the special guest at a constituency get-together Friday night. Bagnell says it will be a casual, family-friendly event outside the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

There will be tea and bannock and music by Hank Karr and the Canucks.

No other details about Trudeau's visit have been released.

This will be his first visit to Yukon as prime minister.

Trudeau visited in July 2013, as a member of Parliament, that coincided with the annual general meeting of the Assembly of First Nations.