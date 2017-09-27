A jury trial in Yukon Supreme Court in Whitehorse heard an audio recording Tuesday of an alleged axe attack in Burwash Landing in April 2015.

The prosecution says Gerard Desjardins and Douglas Twiss were involved in a love triangle with a woman which led to the confrontation.

Twiss, 59, is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief, after allegedly swinging an axe at Desjardins, making death threats, and causing almost $6,800 in damage to Desjardins' car.

A 23-minute audio recording of the incident, which Desjardins says he made using an iPod, was played in court.

In it, the men launch accusations at each other during an exchange filled with expletives. Eventually there are the sounds of a scuffle and shouting.

The Burwash Landing house where the incident happened. (RCMP/Yukon Supreme Court)

During Desjardins's cross-examination, defence lawyer Vincent Larochelle questioned Desjardins' motives for going to Twiss's residence that day.

He asked if Desjardins was "madly" in love with the woman and felt betrayed and jealous. Larochelle suggested Desjardins wanted to provoke the fight and recorded the encounter because he wanted evidence.

Desjardins denied those suggestions.

Prosecutor Ludovic Gouaillier said Monday that when the conversation between the two men became heated, Twiss threatened to get his pistol, and threw putty knives at Desjardins. He also threatened to slit Desjardins's throat.

Desjardins' injured hand with stitches. (RCMP/Yukon Supreme Court)

Desjardins testified that he then walked towards his car, prompting Twiss to grab an axe and follow, swinging the tool "back and forth over his shoulders, [in] a fluid motion."

"I see that that last swing was going to hit me in the head," Desjardins testified. "I took a step back and put my right hand up in front of my face."

Desjardins said the axe hit him in the hand. He later got four stitches at the Destruction Bay health centre.

The trial continues Wednesday.