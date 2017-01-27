The federal minister for small business and tourism was in Whitehorse Thursday handing out cash to support Yukon tourism.

One million dollars will go to the Yukon First Nations Culture and Tourism Association, which hopes to use the money to increase First Nations tourism opportunities.

Marilyn Jensen, an associate board member, says her association will spend three years working across the territory doing things like assisting artists and performers and helping entrepreneurs understand the potential markets.

"Canadian citizens and travellers from around the world want to learn about who we are, about our culture and understand the great beauty and strength that we can share in a way that is meaningful and authentic to us and that we define," she said.

Ottawa will also put $1.8 million dollars into the second phase of the Yukon Now tourism marketing campaign.

Part of that includes Yukon commercials airing in the U.S., U.K., and China.

Gary Umbrich, from the Takhini Hot Springs, is excited about the opportunities.

"First Nations cultural tourism is on everybody's radar. If the activities are there people are going to sign up for them."

The First Nations Culture and Tourism Association hopes growth in the industry will help both preserve culture and boost local economies.

Bardish Chagger, the federal minister responsible for small business and tourism, made the announcement in Whitehorse Thursday.