Whitehorse woman says Tinder 'wiped their hands clean' of identity theft

A Whitehorse woman says that after her photos were stolen and uploaded to a fake profile on the dating app Tinder, the company refused to deal with her allegations of identity theft.

Sarah Frey said the photos were stolen from her Facebook page, which is not open to the public.

Frey said she found out about the identity theft when a friend in Thunder Bay sent her a message on the weekend.

He had seen photos of her linked to a Tinder profile when he was flipping through the app. Her friend sent her the photos. One was only about a week old, she said.

Frey said they may have been stolen by one of the people she's allowed onto her Facebook page.

'They could be putting words in my mouth'

"It's one side of the story to say somebody might be using them in order to have a fake profile to potentially catch a cheating partner," said Frey, or to see who else is on there without using their own image.

But Frey said it's also possible "they could be putting words in my mouth or harassing people via the private message function, and any screen shots of those conversations have my face attached to it."

Frey said she followed the procedure on Tinder for reporting stolen photos.

The response was not what she expected.

"The screen shots you included are from a third party app that we are not affiliated with and do not support," followed by what could be taken as a somewhat cheeky "If you have any questions about Tinder...... we'll be happy to help."

Sarah Frey (Sarah Frey)

Frey said it was flippant and not a great approach.

"So if they're not going to protect women in areas where they have control over that, in just not having their photos sent around without their consent," said Frey.

"Then it's a really shameful corporate policy and I hope people get upset about this."

Frey received another more friendly, customer-focused, email Wednesday telling her the profile could not be found.

It also repeated that the photos were on a site not affiliated with Tinder and suggested she contact that site.

Didn't validate seriousness of matter

Frey said she will call her friend to find out what third-party app the photos were on. But she said they were accessible from Tinder, so it also bears responsibility.

"It was also just frustrating they didn't even give me any like, 'Oh, but here is how you can resolve that with them, here are the next steps moving forward,'" said Frey.

"They basically wiped their hands clean and went 'not our problem,' and didn't really validate the seriousness of the matter," she said.

CBC spoke with a Tinder representative Thursday, who offered to set up an interview. Nobody was yet available at the time of publishing.

Tinder also provides a link for people wishing to report their photos being used in fake profiles. It says the company will investigate complaints, but does not say anything about third-party apps.