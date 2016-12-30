RCMP say a 15-year-old boy is in custody and facing a series of theft, mischief and assault charges, related to some recent break-ins around Whitehorse.

The boy was arrested early Friday morning near the Lewes River Bridge, south of Whitehorse. Police say he had abandoned a vehicle and was fleeing from them on foot.

RCMP say the teen faces 15 charges, and more are pending. The charges relate to a string of break and enter incidents, thefts and mischief in the Whitehorse area.

Besides theft and break and enter, the boy was charged with assaulting a police officer, assault with a weapon, and resisting arrest.

The youth has been remanded into custody until Tuesday.

Police say they're still investigating the case.