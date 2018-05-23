Skip to Main Content
High-risk teen who fled Yukon group home is suicidal, mother says

Last week, a Yukon social worker drove the 18-year-old girl to the Greyhound bus depot in Whitehorse, where the teen bought a ticket for Alberta.

18-year-old who hopped a bus in Whitehorse last week now believed to be in Calgary

Nancy Thomson · CBC News ·
The mother of an 18-year-old girl who left a Yukon group home for Alberta last week says her daughter is suicidal, and the girl's exact whereabouts are unknown.

The teenager is a permanent ward of the director of Yukon's Family and Children's Services branch. She told CBC earlier this month that she was unhappy with how she was being treated at the girls' receiving home. The girl cannot be named because she is a minor currently in care.

Last week, a Yukon social worker drove the girl to the Greyhound bus depot in Whitehorse where the teen bought a ticket for Alberta.

The girl's mother, who lives in B.C., told CBC she has since been in touch, and that her daughter had threatened to jump off a bridge.

"[She] just messaged. She is going to kill herself," the mother texted CBC on Sunday.

"No one knows where she is. They think she is in Calgary," she added.

The teenager did respond to a text from CBC around 5 p.m. on Sunday, but did not indicate where she was.

The mother says Calgary police called her Monday morning, and told her they were no longer looking for the girl, because as an 18-year-old, she's considered an adult in that province.

The girl's condition and whereabouts remain unknown. 

About the Author

Nancy Thomson

Raised in Ross River, Yukon, Nancy Thomson is a graduate of Ryerson University's journalism program. Her first job with CBC Yukon was in 1980, when she spun vinyl on Saturday afternoons. She rejoined CBC Yukon in 1993, and focuses on First Nations issues and politics. You can reach her at nancy.thomson@cbc.ca.

