The Yukon Teachers' Association (YTA) and the Yukon government aren't seeing eye-to-eye.

It's not just a disagreement on policy — they have different views of what happened in recent adjudication meetings.

This week Jill Mason, teachers association president, said the territorial government's legal council made a request to exclude temporary teachers from the union.

"The argument that the Yukon government has made is that these employees — these long-time temporary employees — are not part of the association and cannot have YTA representation," she said Wednesday.

"They're trying to take away the YTA's ability to argue on their behalf."

This is flatly denied by Yukon's minister of education.

"That didn't happen," said Tracy-Anne McPhee.

'We have for many years, negotiated with the YTA over the terms of conditions of employment for temporary teachers. And they have been represented by YTA and we have no intention of altering that practice."

According to documents from the adjudication hearings, the Yukon government did argue that temporary employees "are not, as a matter of law, within the scope of any bargaining unit and therefore cannot bring any grievances under a collective agreement."

However, the same document later says, "The Yukon government has for several years negotiated with the YTA over terms and conditions of employment for temporary employees... the Yukon government has no intention of altering that practice."

Seeking permanent status

One of the issues before adjudication is contracts for temporary and part-time employees. Mason says the territorial government isn't meeting its obligations under the Education Act.

She gave one example where a Yukon teacher was recently recognized for 10 years of service — and has been trying to gain permanent status that whole time.

"There is no good reason for her to have remained temporary that long," Mason says.

That teacher's case is one of eight that was recently brought before adjudication.

She says temporary or part-time workers have complained to the teachers association about being denied full-time status with the only reason given being "exceptional circumstances."

Jill Mason, president of the Yukon Teachers' Association, says the Yukon government is trying to exclude temporary teachers from the union. (CBC)

"Whether you're a part-time educator or a full-time educator — if you've been educating for longer than two years and you've been doing a good job for that time, the Education Act says that you should have permanent status," Mason said.

"You don't remain temporary status forever and ever and ever. And so we have had a number of members bringing this concern forward for quite a while."

However, the teachers association and government present different numbers when referring to workers affected.

Mason says about 25 per cent of the workforce in Yukon schools are without permanent status.

McPhee described the number as 86 out of 531 — a figure of 16 per cent.

"I have checked the numbers this morning with the department. I can't explain the numbers that are in their press release," the minister said.

"I was concerned, as it's not accurate."

Both sides have already voiced their arguments to the adjudicator, who has reserved a decision.

Results are expected before the next school year.