Families begin moving into a new $6.3 million Whitehorse housing project in the Whistle Bend neighbourhood on Wednesday.

An official opening on Friday celebrated the River Bend development as a joint collaboration between the Ta'an Kwäch'än Council and the federal, territorial and city governments.

The three buildings contain 42 social housing units. Kristina Kane, chief of the First Nation, said that includes homes for 12 Ta'an Kwäch'än families.

"It has been a goal of Ta'an Kwäch'än Council to face the housing crisis and offer something concrete to our citizens. Through the River Bend development, we are meeting this goal," said Kane.

A large crowd turned out for the opening ceremony of the River Bend housing development on Friday. (Dave Croft/CBC)

The development is also providing other benefits to First Nation citizens, said Chief Kane.

"Importantly, contract and employment opportunities for citizens have helped build capacity," she said. "Throughout the construction phase, our citizens have been in work boots as labourers, carpenters and electricians."

The chair of the Ta'an Kwäch'än's Da Daghay Development Corporation, Fred Koe, noted this is an all-Yukon built project.

Fred Koe, chair of the Da Daghay Development Corporation, gives a tour inside one of the new apartments. (Dave Croft/CBC)

"I have to say, it was a Yukon corporation — this is what we can do. Put foresight together, put the proper team together, and we can do many things," said Koe.

Construction began about a year ago on the three buildings. They contain one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

The other two buildings are set to open Dec.15 and Feb. 15. The Ta'an Kwäch'än has plans to build another 28 units at the site at some point in the future.

