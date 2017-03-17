The Southern Tutchone version of O Canada proclaims it "our grandpa country."

Some school children at Elijah Smith school have learned to sing it.

The students sung the anthem Friday for Yukon Commissioner Doug Phillips and federal minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Carolyn Bennett.

Both ministers were promoting Canada 150 events in the territory.

Fynley Willier is one student who learned the anthem.

"You just need to remember the words and the sounds, and then you get used to it as you go," she says.