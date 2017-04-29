Students from Whitehorse's Holy Family elementary school visited a recording studio on Friday, to record a few rhyming couplets about staying safe on the land. The song lyrics are good advice.

If you're lost in the woods.

You better stay put.

You gotta be calm. Don't move a foot.

​Gotta find water.

Better find food.

Build yourself a shelter, keep a good attitude.

Musician Steve Slade has been visiting the elementary school for the past four years as part of Yukon's Artists in the Schools program.

Steve Slade has written 'thousands of songs' with students over the years, helping to put their ideas into rhyme and time. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

The students write songs about subjects in their curriculum. This year they decided to try recording. "We decided to go ahead with it. Every class wrote a song and here we are," Slade says.

Chloë Wright was one of the students participating on Friday.

She says students recently learned about survival. "We just wrote the lyrics," she says.

Floriana Veldt's section included telling people to pack a water filter and a whistle.

Jim Holland at Green Needle Studios will polish up the sound with some mixing and mastering. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Another verse goes like this:

Before you head out, tell others your plan.

Pack your GPS, do you understand?

You want to come home safe and sound.

'Cause your friends want you around.

Sound engineer Jim Holland at Green Needle Studios will polish up the sound. The students will each get a CD once their songs are mixed and mastered.