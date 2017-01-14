Yukon skiers Natalie Hynes and Dahria Beatty will represent Canada at international cross country ski championships later this month, in Utah.

Hynes was named this week to Team Canada's World Junior team, and Beatty has qualified to represent Canada at the U23 championships. Both the World Junior and U23 championships will be held at Soldier Hollow, Utah, between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5.

It'll be Hynes' second time at the World Juniors.

"It almost felt unreal last time. Having it happen again almost makes it feel more real for me, and it's just awesome," she said.

The U.S. Nationals were held this week, also at Soldier Hollow — site of the 2002 Winter Olympics — and Hynes said it was good to be able to race on the trails, ahead of the Worlds.

Yukon skiier Natalie Hynes will compete at the World Junior championships in Utah, later this winter. (submitted by Jon Nelson)

The last and only time the World Juniors were held in the U.S. was in 1986, at Lake Placid, N.Y., when Canada's best performance was by another Yukoner, Jane Vincent (who placed fourth in the 15 km race).

Beatty, who also raced at the U.S. Nationals this week and won the sprint, agreed that it's been good to get used to Utah's higher altitude because "it does take some adaptation."

She's pleased to be competing again at the Worlds, as she continues to look ahead to Pyeongchang 2018.

"Hopefully in the spring, if things keep going the way they have, I'll be able to say that I'm selected for the Olympics."