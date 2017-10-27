Whitehorse city council members said they're supporting the construction of a new skateboard park during a noon hour meeting Thursday.

They also agreed that the city should take over maintenance of the park.

But there's a catch.

The current park, built in 1995, is on land owned by the territorial government and responsibility for its maintenance is a grey area. The city would want to own or lease the land.

Council members also indicated the money to build a new park should be in place before the city takes over.

Joe Zucchiatti, left, and Shawn Pierce from the Skate for Life Alliance watched and listened as council members discussed if they are in favour of a new skateboard park. (Dave Croft/CBC)

Pat Ross, the city's manager of land and building services, presented the report on the skateboard park issue. He summed up the message he'll take to Yukon government officials.

"[We're] looking to get an improved facility, and stressing and underlying that the current facility is not safe and needs to be dealt with in some way, shape or form," said Ross.

The community group, Skate for Life Alliance Yukon, had asked the city to take over ownership of the facility.

Local skateboarders' efforts to replace it over the years have been frustrated for various reasons. The Alliance's vice-president, Joe Zucchiatti, seemed relieved after Thurday's meeting.

"Pat Ross made a really good presentation and has great understanding of the issues and the history, and has a really positive vision for how he wants the park to go," said Zucchiatti. "[I'm] just really excited about it."

The "death pegs" are one of hazards for unwary skaters that have earned a nickname among the park's users. (Dave Croft/CBC)

Building a new park similar to the current park would be in the $500,000 range, said Ross.

He said at least one funding source seems likely. An anonymous donor in eastern Canada has offered to make a contribution.

Zucchiatti doesn't know how much, but has been told it's substantial.

"He's been putting forward a lot of money to build various recreational facilities for youth across the country and he seems very excited about the possibility of doing it in the Yukon," said Zucchiatti.

Ross said the annual maintenance of the park would cost in the $4,000 to $5,000 range.

Interim city manager Linda Rapp said while there are facilities for organized sports like hockey and softball, there aren't many for open, spontaneous activities. She said the skateboard park is one.

The Whitehorse skateboard park, more than 20 years old, is showing its age. (Dave Croft/CBC)

Some council members also noted that skateboarders are going to skate, and if the park is closed, they'll go someplace else.

Staff will now contact the Yukon government to begin discussions on the park, said Ross.

If that goes well, finding funds and planning will begin in the spring.