A Yukon lawyer has filed documents in court to file a class action lawsuit against the commissioner of Yukon and the government of Canada, on behalf of the territory's Sixties Scoop survivors.

"What we're trying to do is ensure that people in the Yukon have a voice at the table," says Dan Shier, one of the lawyers who filed the claim.

The firm Shier and Jerome filed the proposed class action lawsuit on Oct. 20.

"We have been working with people who've been attempting to make this sort of a claim for probably... since at least 2004," says Shier.

The firm took action just a few weeks after the Canadian government announced that it would compensate Sixties Scoop survivors across the country.

The federal settlement is "troubling," says Shier. The $800 million is expected to put an end to most of the 18 related lawsuits that are active throughout the country.

Between the 1950s to the 1990s, thousands of Indigenous children were taken from their homes and communities and were given up for adoption, or placed in foster or group homes.

This is what is now called the Sixties Scoop.

Shier wants to be more inclusive of Métis and non-status Indigenous people who aren't included in the federal plan.

2 plaintiffs in the lawsuit

Right now two plaintiffs are Charles Eshleman and Christine Mullin, both of the Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation.

The firm is now waiting for the commissioner of the Yukon, through the Yukon's department of justice, and the federal government to respond.

The hope is, more Sixties Scoop survivors will come forward to back the claim.

"The more people we talk to, the more momentum we'll have — but also, the more information we have about just how this affected people."

Shier says he's waiting to see what the courts will do.

"If Canada is proposing anything, then we need people from the Yukon to be involved in those discussions."

Shier is hoping that the Council of Yukon First Nations will take the lead on the lawsuit, now that it's been filed.

The Grand Chief Peter Johnston declined to comment on this story.