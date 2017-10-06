A 47-year-old man appeared by video from a B.C. jail in Yukon Supreme Court Thursday. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

A B.C. man pleaded guilty in Yukon Supreme Court on Thursday to 19 sexual offences against 11 girls under the age of 14.

The 47-year-old man cannot be named, to protect the identities of the victims. He lived in Yukon at the time of the offences.

He appeared in court by video from a Surrey, B.C., jail, and listened as a prosecutor listed the details of his crimes. Several of his victims were watching on video monitors from other locations.

After the crimes were read out, the man told Justice Ron Veale, "Your Honour, I am guilty of all."

Agreed Statement of Facts

The man pleaded guilty to nine counts of sexual interference, eight counts of producing child pornography and two counts of voyeurism.

The definition of sexual interference in the Criminal Code is a person who, for a sexual purpose, "touches, directly or indirectly, with a part of the body or with an object, any part of the body of a person under the age of 16 years."

An agreed statement of facts was read to the court by a prosecutor.

The crimes happened between four and 10 years ago. The victims ranged in age, from seven to 13 years old.

The man lived both in and outside of Whitehorse during those years as a Yukon resident. But it was not until he moved to B.C. that he came to the attention of police.

A Yukon girl visited the man's family at their new home in B.C.'s Lower Mainland and upon her return home, she told a school counsellor about an incident there. The counsellor then reported it to police.

During the subsequent police investigation, officers were told by the man's son that his father had recently disposed of his computers.

Dozens of videos

The son also disclosed that a year earlier he had found pornographic photographs and videos on his father's computer and copied them. The son recognized friends of his sister in the materials, who had been to the family home for sleep-overs.

Police examined 58 video recordings and 644 still images containing child pornography.

The man told the court he is also facing seven charges in B.C and one in Ontario. He's asked that he be sentenced in Yukon for those charges as well.

The sentencing has been set for Jan. 29.

In the meantime, he will undergo an assessment. Prosecutors might use it in a potential application to have the man deemed a dangerous or a long term offender.

Federal prosecutors are also asking that Justice Veale close the court to the public at sentencing during the review of the photographic and video evidence.