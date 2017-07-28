The Yukon is sending more resources to British Columbia to help fight wildfires.
Yukon Wildland Fire Management says 16 firefighters left Friday afternoon for Prince George. An air tanker unit will leave tomorrow.
That brings the total of Yukon fire personnel assisting in B.C. to 50. It's already sent 40 pumps to the province.
Wildland Fire says it's able to send additional support south because the fire situation in the Yukon is quieting down. The fire danger rating across the Yukon is rated low.
Under the Mutual Aid Resource Sharing agreement, Yukon can recall crews and equipment to the territory within 24 hours, if required.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.