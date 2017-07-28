The Yukon is sending more resources to British Columbia to help fight wildfires.

Yukon Wildland Fire Management says 16 firefighters left Friday afternoon for Prince George. An air tanker unit will leave tomorrow.

That brings the total of Yukon fire personnel assisting in B.C. to 50. It's already sent 40 pumps to the province.

Wildland Fire says it's able to send additional support south because the fire situation in the Yukon is quieting down. The fire danger rating across the Yukon is rated low.

Under the Mutual Aid Resource Sharing agreement, Yukon can recall crews and equipment to the territory within 24 hours, if required.



