2 Yukoners named to Senate appointment body

Two Yukoners have been named to the board that recommends people for Senate appointments.

Diane Strand, former chief of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, and Carl Friesen, vice president of the engineering firm Underhill Geomatics Ltd. were named to the Independent Advisory Board on Friday, along with eight other Canadians.

The new Senate appointment process was established in 2016. It allows all Canadians to apply for a senate seat.

The Independent Advisory Board reviews those applications and makes non-binding recommendations to the prime minister. The recommendations are guided by established criteria, and are intended to be merit-based.

Right now, there are 12 vacancies in the Senate. In the North, both Yukon and the N.W.T. are without a senator.

Since 2016, 32 senators have been appointed under the new process.