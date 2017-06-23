The territorial government's Safer Communities unit has shut down nine drug houses in Whitehorse over the past six months, according to a Justice department news release.

The unit follows up on complaints from citizens about suspected drug trafficking or other illegal activities in their neighbourhoods.

"All of the properties that were investigated by our investigators involved suspected trafficking of cocaine, crack cocaine, prescription drugs and marijuana," said Jacqueline Davies, the acting director of Public Safety and Investigations.

"When the investigators looked into the issues two of the properties also involved suspected acts of prostitution where drugs and alcohol were believed to be exchanged for sex," she said.

Most of the shut-down drug properties were in downtown Whitehorse. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

The department is concerned that young, vulnerable people are being exploited at homes like these, said Davies.

The department doesn't provide much detail about the evictions, but said in one situation this spring, an investigation began after complaints about a property in downtown Whitehorse,

Investigators saw "128 suspicious visits... in just over three days," the release said.

Used needles, pipes and discarded drug bags were later found at the site, according to the release.

The occupant was given a five-day eviction order for illegal activity.

All properties were shut down through landlord assisted evictions or warnings under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act, the release said.

The majority of the evictions were in downtown Whitehorse.

The law was enacted in 2006. In 2009, a Whitehorse woman's eviction was overturned when a Yukon Supreme Court judge ruled the evidence it was based on was "weak."