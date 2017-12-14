Several roads are closed Thursday across Yukon.

The Alaska Highway is closed from Jakes Corner to the Yukon/B.C. border. The territorial government's Highways Department says there's black ice and slush on the highway.

Other closures include:

The North Klondike Highway closed just north of Deep Creek to Stewart Crossing

The Campbell Highway is closed from Carmacks to Faro

The Haines Road is closed again from Haines Junction to the border with Alaska

Travel advisories include:

the Alaska Highway, from Mendenhall through Haines Junction to Silver Creek

the South Klondike Highway, from the Alaska Highway to the border with Alaska

the Campbell Highway, from Watson Lake to Tom Creek

Side streets in Whitehorse are also slippery Thursday morning.

There are freezing rain warnings in effect for Watson Lake, Faro and Ross River.

Go here for the latest road conditions.