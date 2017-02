Firefighters, police and other first responders were at the Yukon River in Whitehorse on Friday afternoon, after they received a report of someone in the water.

Divers in survival suits were seen walking on the ice and setting up an inflatable raft.

Police asked residents to stay away from the riverfront area, to allow emergency crews to focus on the search.

Those crews were then seen packing up and leaving the river just after 1 p.m.

Police have released no other information.