The Yukon River Quest starts today in downtown Whitehorse. The 715 kilometre race to Dawson City is the world's longest annual canoe, kayak and stand up paddleboard race.

Ninety-six teams and 234 paddlers will be in the water this year, representing 13 different countries.

Kelly Watson is one of those racers. She'll be completing the Quest solo, in a kayak; it's her second time in the race.

Kelly Watson is competing solo in a kayak, and has some unique plans for meals on the water: she plans on ordering a pizza for the start, bringing it with her on the river. (Meagan Deuling/CBC)

Watson says she tries to meet friends on the river; for her, the biggest challenge of the race is staying awake the entire time. Company keeps her alert.

"I think once we get on the river, it's really just a long paddle," she says.

The quickest racers reach Dawson in about 40 hours, while others are on the water for up to three days.

All 96 teams had their boats and gear inspected by volunteers on Tuesday. Over 150 volunteers are required for the event, including Gille Archambault, who will be at the Carmacks checkpoint, a mandatory stop.

"It's going to be tough on people," he says, adding that doesn't think everyone knows what they're getting into.

This year marks the first iteration of the quest in which stand up paddleboarders will officially compete in the race. Last year, paddleboarders competed in the Quest in an experimental category.

Jason Bennett with his stand-up paddleboard. He will carry supplies by attaching dry bags of gear to the front and back of the board. (Meagan Deuling/CBC)

"After a long long time your legs start to feel like wood, basically," says Jason Bennett, describing the feeling of a drawn-out paddleboard trip, but added he'd rather be standing than sitting for an extended length of time.

For Bennett, the worst part is the anticipation. "It's horrible leading up to it," he says, "just all the stress and double questioning yourself."

The pre-race stress is about to end for Bennett and others. Racers are expected in the Yukon River by noon, prepared to paddle off from the Rotary Peace Park in downtown Whitehorse.