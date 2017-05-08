Yukon RCMP recovered two bodies from the water near Whitehorse on Sunday, but say the two deaths are unrelated and the bodies show "no obvious signs of foul play."

Police say they received a report just before 11 a.m. on Sunday from boaters who had found human remains at the south end of Lake Laberge.

Two RCMP investigators and a Yukon coroner left from Whitehorse in a helicopter at about 1 p.m. to get to the site. Shortly after taking off, they spotted another body in the Yukon River, near Second Avenue and Quartz Road.

Police say the wallet contents of that body match the identity of someone who reportedly went into the Yukon River on Feb. 24, but the identity has yet to be confirmed.

The helicopter eventually went on to Lake Laberge and recovered the body reported by the boaters. That individual's identity also has yet to be confirmed.