Feats of strength, international snow carvers, fireworks, costumes, a dog show and more were part of this year's Sourdough Rendezvous in Whitehorse.

Shonaugh McRindle

Shonagh McCrindle competed in flour packing, one of the feats of strength that are annual events, at Rendezvous. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

The Captain, maple sugar candy

This tyke, who identified himself as the Captain, partakes in one of Rendezvous' delicacies, maple sugar candy, courtesy of the l'Association franco-yukonnaise's cabane à sucre (sugar shack). (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Marj Eschak, Vicky Stallabrass, Aurora Laurealis

Some of Rendezvous' biggest boosters over the years, from left, Marj Eschak, Vicky Stallabrass and Aurora Laurealis. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Mexican snow carvers

Team Mexico at the Whitehorse international snow carving competition at Rendezvous building the Wall. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

The Wall

After the Wall was built, Team Mexico encouraged local kids to knock it to bits. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Rendezvous wall

The kids took up that challenge. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Team Mexico rendezvous

Team Mexico's message at the ruins of the Wall. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Whitehorse fireworks

Downtown Whitehorse was a great venue for the Rendezvous fireworks show. (Matt Jacques)

Snow carving

Team Alaska's second place entry in the annual snow carving challenge. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Rendezvous Dogshow

Yukon youngsters brought their best buddies to the annual dog show. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Hanna Warrington

Hanna Warrington won both the women's flour packing and chainsaw chuck contests. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Rendezvous costume

Myron Penner and the Penner boys at Rendezvous. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Brent Eby

Brent Eby won the men's flour packing event. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Snow carving

Team Spain's third place entry in the snow carving challenge. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Julien Richard

Julien Richard at Shipyards Park in Whitehorse on the weekend. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Rendezvous fireworks

Julian Sheppard sent in this shot of the fireworks' show. (Julian Sheppard)

Keystone Kops

This desperado was nabbed by the Keystone Kops on the weekend. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Rendezvous

These members from the Company of the White Wolf, were some of the sturdy knights watching over the park at Rendezvous. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Rendezvous fireworks

A photo of the fireworks from Adam Torgerson looking over downtown Whitehorse. (Adam Torgerson)

with files from Steve Hossack