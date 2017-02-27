Feats of strength, international snow carvers, fireworks, costumes, a dog show and more were part of this year's Sourdough Rendezvous in Whitehorse.

Shonagh McCrindle competed in flour packing, one of the feats of strength that are annual events, at Rendezvous. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

This tyke, who identified himself as the Captain, partakes in one of Rendezvous' delicacies, maple sugar candy, courtesy of the l'Association franco-yukonnaise's cabane à sucre (sugar shack). (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Some of Rendezvous' biggest boosters over the years, from left, Marj Eschak, Vicky Stallabrass and Aurora Laurealis. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Team Mexico at the Whitehorse international snow carving competition at Rendezvous building the Wall. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

After the Wall was built, Team Mexico encouraged local kids to knock it to bits. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

The kids took up that challenge. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Team Mexico's message at the ruins of the Wall. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Downtown Whitehorse was a great venue for the Rendezvous fireworks show. (Matt Jacques)

Team Alaska's second place entry in the annual snow carving challenge. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Yukon youngsters brought their best buddies to the annual dog show. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Hanna Warrington won both the women's flour packing and chainsaw chuck contests. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Myron Penner and the Penner boys at Rendezvous. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Brent Eby won the men's flour packing event. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Team Spain's third place entry in the snow carving challenge. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Julien Richard at Shipyards Park in Whitehorse on the weekend. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

Julian Sheppard sent in this shot of the fireworks' show. (Julian Sheppard)

This desperado was nabbed by the Keystone Kops on the weekend. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

These members from the Company of the White Wolf, were some of the sturdy knights watching over the park at Rendezvous. (Steve Hossack/CBC)