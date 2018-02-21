The Yukon government says it was high time for an overhaul of its website and official logo, and makes no apologies for what critics call a "pointless" exercise.

"We heard from Yukoners that they often found our communications confusing and frustrating, and they weren't always sure if they were actually dealing with the government of Yukon," said government spokesperson Kendra Black.

"So we think this will make it simpler, easier, and more efficient for the public."

The old government logo has been in use for a decade. (Government of Yukon)

The re-branding project cost about $493,000, and involved re-designing the government's main website and its "visual identity." A new logo — made up of the name Yukon with a sun setting behind a mountain silhouette — along with new supporting graphics, will now be used on all official materials and publications.

"We found when we did the research last summer, that we had over 100 different logos that we were using, across the Yukon government," Black said. "It just created a lot of confusion."

The opposition Yukon Party, however, professed confusion over the government's priorities.

"This pointless re-branding is wasting close to $500,000 of taxpayers' money. Can you think of any better uses for half a million dollars?" MLA Brad Cathers tweeted.

Premier Silver's Liberal government just announced a new 'visual identity' for the government. This pointless re-branding is wasting close to $500,000 of taxpayers money. Can you think of any better uses for half a million dollars? #priorities #ytpoli https://t.co/NC5BvmUdQy — @BradCathers

Aaron Wudrick, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, also weighed in.

Wudrick tweeted an image of the old Tourism Yukon "Larger Than Life" logo alongside the new government one, saying, "This cost $492,000" (the two logos are visually similar, but the new one will be used by all government departments, not just tourism).

Left: old Yukon logo

Right: new Yukon logo



They didn't even change the little sun-over-the-mountains logo!



This cost $492,000.#ytpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/eTrhFc63rv — @awudrick

New website mobile-friendly

Spokesperson Black, however, says the logo re-design was just a portion of the overall cost. The bulk of the money — about $250,000 — covered the cost of re-designing the website, which she says was sorely needed.

"Not only were we having lots of issues with it, it's not mobile enabled — which meant that the 56 per cent of our clients who access the website, 80 per cent of them on smartphones, had a really difficult time finding what they were needing to find, or wanting to find on the website," she said.

Besides the logo, the government's new branding includes supporting graphics to use in government materials. These are based on the 'soft waves of the aurora.' (Government of Yukon)

Some Yukoners, checking out the new site, were impressed and not too bothered by the price tag.

"It looks a lot nicer, it's a lot cleaner," said Reid Vanier.

"Half a million dollars could probably be better spent elsewhere, but I think probably on the scale of this type of work and what people usually charge for it, it's probably not all that bad."

Derek Crowe agreed, and said the old government website "was incredibly tragic."

"I think that it needed an update," he said.