A territorial court judge has reserved sentencing for RCMP Const. Stephen Knaack who pleaded guilty to sexual assault after he groped a co-worker at the Whitehorse detachment more than a year ago.

The main issue for Judge Richard Schneider to decide is whether Knaack should have a criminal record after the case is concluded.

His lawyer Brendan Miller argued in territorial court Tuesday morning that Knaack should be given a discharge.

That would mean Knaack would not be convicted of a crime and not be put on the sexual offender registry.

Miller said that would be overly harsh for a momentary impulse meant as a joke, albeit a stupid joke. Knaack had squeezed the victim's behind with one hand during a hug.

Defence lawyer says officer already out $32,000

He said Knaack has suffered from media attention. He added Knaack has already lost more than $32,000 due to a demotion from corporal to constable. The officer was also transferred out of the Yukon and cannot get a promotion for a three year period.

Prosecutor Benjamin Flight, however, said a police officer has to live up to a higher moral standard.

He said a criminal record is needed to act as a deterrent.

Territorial court judge Richard Schneider has reserved sentencing for about two weeks. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Flight noted a pre-sentencing report on Knaack said the constable did not believe the matter was serious enough to warrant a criminal charge and thought it should have been dealt with internally by the RCMP.

Miller disputed that saying Knaack does accept it was a criminal act.

Woman says she was victimized again after assault

A victim impact statement was also read to the court. The woman said the assault has had a negative impact on her life.

She said the detachment should be a safe place to work. She said she now feels awkward, embarrassed, and humiliated.

She said she was followed home from work one day, that she's been told she should not have reported the incident and she's been the subject of gossip in the detachment.

She also said as a civilian employee she's had to use her earned leave to receive treatment and pay out of her own pocket.

The woman said Knaack, however, has been suspended with full pay and has had access to free counselling.

The judge expects to release a decision in about two weeks.