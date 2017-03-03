Whitehorse RCMP are looking for a suspect they say used a bladed weapon during a robbery at a local pharmacy Friday morning.

Police say a man approached an employee of the pharmacy just after 8 a.m. and "demanded pharmaceuticals". He reportedly told the employee it was a robbery and showed his weapon.

RCMP say the man left shortly after with a bottle of opioid pain medication.

They are not identifying the business, but four police cars were seen parked outside the Medicine Chest Pharmacy on Ogilvie Street shortly after the incident at 8 a.m, and officers were inside talking to employees as well as employees at an adjoining medical clinic.

Police were called to the Medicine Chest Pharmacy on Ogilvie Street Friday morning. (Dave Croft/CBC)

The police say they responded with patrols of the area. Their dog service unit and the forensics unit were also involved in the investigation.

The suspect is identified as a "slender" Caucasian male, approximately six feet tall.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the suspect, but say the man should not be approached or spoken to as he may still be armed.

The RCMP can be contacted at 667-5555 or in an emergency at 911.