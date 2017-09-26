Yukon RCMP's new detachment commander says people in the territory can still feel safe, despite the number of violent crimes in recent months.

So far in 2017, there have been seven homicides in Yukon, the most recent happening last week when a man was fatally shot in Porter Creek. Police have said it was not a random shooting.

"I think people should know that they're safe," said Insp. Keith MacKinnon, in an interview with CBC.

RCMP on the scene of a fatal shooting in Whitehorse's Porter Creek neighbourhood, last Wednesday. (Wayne Vallevand / CBC)

"At first glance, the public — as I would — would wonder if this was an act of rampant violence, and we're confident it isn't, certainly in this case."

Still, some Yukoners have expressed concern about what seems to be a rash of violent crime, particularly in the capital.

Not an unsafe environment, RCMP say

Police have said a red pickup truck was involved in last week's shooting in Porter Creek, but they're still looking for the vehicle.

The case adds to an already-heavy workload for the Yukon RCMP Major Crime Unit. Most of the homicides that have happened in Yukon since last year are still open cases, with no suspects charged.

MacKinnon admits he's arrived at the Yukon detachment at a busy time, but the 28-year RCMP veteran is not fazed.

"Those situations are always very difficult, but it's the job we do," he said.

"We do have a handle on these incidents, and we're actively investigating them. But I don't think there should be any sense of an unsafe environment."