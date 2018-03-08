Relatives of Allan Waugh — who was killed in his Whitehorse home four years ago — say they hope the RCMP will now be able to devote more time to his unsolved case.

"I feel like they haven't had time in recent years to be able to work on Dad's case, due to all the other homicides that have happened throughout the Yukon," said Waugh's daughter, Teresa Waugh.

Allan Waugh, 69, was found dead in his Whitehorse home in May 2014. Police ruled it a homicide. (Submitted by Waugh family)

"Communication with them has been good, it's just that we've been told that as each homicide happens, all the RCMP need to be pulled onto investigating, to get all the information right away."

The Yukon government announced this month it would provide RCMP with an additional $422,000 annually for the next three years, to establish a Historical Case Unit to investigate unsolved homicides and missing persons cases. Three new officers will be hired.

According to Yukon RCMP, there have been seven investigators working in the Major Crime Unit, but none solely dedicated to working on historic cases.

The Yukon government says there are still 12 unsolved homicides that have happened in the territory since 2000.

Waugh's case is one of them. The 69-year-old man was found dead in his home in the McIntyre subdivision on the morning of May 30, 2014. Police ruled it a homicide, and appealed to the community for any information.

Signs in the McIntyre subdivision, the Whitehorse neighbourhood where Allan Waugh lived. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Since then, Yukon has seen a rash of homicides — many of them in the last year — and so far only a few have led to arrests.

"It is a little frustrating knowing that we're not the only family going through this," Teresa Waugh said. "Each time we hear that there has been a homicide in the Yukon, it knocks us over a little."

'Extremely important,' says Kwanlin Dün chief

Doris Bill, chief of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation in Whitehorse, is also hopeful that the new RCMP unit will find some answers.

"This funding is extremely important for our community," she said. "Kwanlin Dün has been affected by a number of homicides ... There isn't a person in this community that hasn't been affected."

'There isn't a person in this community that hasn't been affected,' said Kwanlin Dün First Nation chief Doris Bill. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Whitehorse's most recent homicide involved a 25-year-old Kwanlin Dün First Nation citizen, Chelsey Tegan Bien, who was killed in a Riverdale apartment last week. On Thursday RCMP charged Lynzee Harriott Silverfox with second-degree murder in relation to her death.

But there have been no arrests yet in connection with a double homicide last April in Kwanlin Dün's McIntyre subdivision. Sarah MacIntosh, 53, and Wendy Carlick, 51, were found dead in the same home.

Carlick's teenaged daughter Angel Carlick was also killed, in 2007. Her case also remains unsolved.

"As time goes on, these cases haven't been resolved, and it's weighing heavily on this community and on our citizens," Bill said.

"In the end, we all want the same thing: we want answers. It doesn't matter whether you're the minister of justice, the RCMP, or the families, or community members — we all want answers, and we've waited a long time."

Bill is also hopeful that there are witnesses yet to come forward to police.

"I do believe there are people out there that have information on some of these cases. And we're urging these people to come forward with that information," she said.

"It doesn't matter how small that information is, it may lead to something. You just never know."