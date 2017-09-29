Yukon's opposition supports the RCMP's call for more funding, arguing that the territory's police force needs help to deal with a recent spike in violence and opioid use.

"The RCMP members across the territory do important jobs, jobs that can be dangerous, and they need appropriate resources," Brad Cathers, MLA for Lake Laberge, said.

"The [territorial] government doesn't appear to be taking this matter as seriously as they should be. We've heard from people who are not getting any downtime and are working, really, night and day with an unsustainable workload," Cathers said.

There has been 7 murders in Yukon this year.

MLA Brad Cathers says the challenge on police is twofold: They must deal with increasing violent crime and also the increasing presence of opioids like Fentanyl. (Yukon Party)

Opioid drugs, like Fentanyl, have also contributed to at least five deaths in the territory.

Cathers says he raised concerns in July in a letter to Yukon's Minister of Justice Tracy-Anne McPhee.

The response, which Cathers received in August and provided to CBC, pledges to "work with the RCMP" but does not commit to increased funding.

Cathers's letter also suggested that Yukon consider hiring a second coroner.

The response from McPhee said the government is investing in renovations to the morgue and says "additional capacity and resources are being reviewed and considered for the coroner's office."

It also says Victim Services added a new position designed to support families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Yukon RCMP relies on outside help

RCMP in Yukon have been relying on officers from Alberta and BC recently to assist in investigations, which Cathers says is fine — in the short term.

The situation has elicited a public expression of concern from RCMP superintendent Brian Jones, who has called the current situation "not sustainable."

"Those investigators that have come up from Alberta and other places — they're busy with their full-time jobs as well," he said in an interview with CBC in July.

McPhee's written response does not express concern about outside help, but instead calls it a benefit.

"One of the benefits of having the RCMP as a territorial police service is that when additional resources are required for major incidents or unprecedented events, they are able to draw upon the wider resources of the organization elsewhere in the country," it reads.

RCMP have declined to discuss any details of the funding request, however confirmed they are asking the territorial government for an increase in funding this year.

CBC is trying to reach the justice minister for comment.