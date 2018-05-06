Yukon RCMP ask for help finding 31-year-old man

RCMP in the Yukon are asking the public for help locating a 31-year-old man.

Devin Haight was last seen in the Fox Lake area on May 2, according to posts on the Yukon RCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages.

Fox Lake is located north of Whitehorse.

Police and the man's family are concerned about Haight's well-being.

They did not provide a photo or description of the man, but asked anyone with information to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.