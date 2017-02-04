Mushers are set to begin the 1,600-kilometre Yukon Quest sled dog race today in Whitehorse, starting at 11 a.m. at Shipyards Park.

The race runs between Whitehorse and Fairbanks, Alaska, with the start and finish lines alternating from year to year.

The first team will depart at 11, and the rest will follow at three-minute intervals. This year there are 21 teams, including four mushers new to the Quest.

Only six mushers are Canadian while most of the mushers are American. A few are from Europe and Japan.

Hugh Neff won the 2016 Yukon Quest with a time of nine days, one hour and 28 minutes. (Julien Schroder/Yukon Quest)

Some prefer starting on Yukon side

Former Quest Champion Brent Sass of Eureka, Alaska, says he's ready to race. The veteran musher came second last year, but was first the year before — the last time the race left from Whitehorse.

"I'm feeling good, real good," he said.

"I'm real stoked. The dogs are ready, I'm ready. The go can't come soon enough."

The race switches directions each year and Sass says he prefers beginning from the Yukon side.

"I prefer leaving Whitehorse," he said. "I prefer going back to Fairbanks. I enjoy having the big hills at the end, it adds a little bit of a challenge. It's not just a sprint to the finish. And then I get to finish near home."

Last year's winner Hugh Neff of Tok, Alaska, is also back, and so is 2013 and 2014 champion Allen Moore of Two Rivers, Alaska.

Ed Hopkins of 10 Mile, Yukon, who was the top Canadian finisher last year, coming in fifth, is also back. The other Canadian-based racers are Brian Wilmshurst of Dawson City, Rob Cooke of Whitehorse, Gaetan Pierrard of Mendenhall, Jason Campeau of Alberta, and Hank DeBruin of Ontario.

This year the top 15 official finishing positions will each receive a percentage of the $120,000 US purse.

Brent Sass at the finish line of the 2016 Yukon Quest in Whitehorse. The race's starting point alternates between Whitehorse and Fairbanks. The Alaskan musher says he prefers to depart from Whitehorse and head toward home. (Steve Hossack)

Snow conditions seem good, but no guarantees

Yukon has seen some warm weather in recent weeks but Quest officials say the trail is ready.

Canadian Ranger Sgt. John Mitchell, exercise co-ordinator of the four patrols of Canadian Rangers who break trail on the Canadian side says there are some 'trouble spots with open water' which the trail will detour.

However he says this year is "one of the best trails I've seen in the history of the Quest."

Natalie Haltrich, executive director of Yukon Quest Canada, says there's never a guarantee of smooth conditions.

"What people forget, and I keep reiterating this, is that it's 1,000 miles," she said.

"There's going to be wind-blown mountaintops, there's going to be some areas where snow is low. There's going to be snowstorms where you have two feet of snow all of a sudden. That happened last year mid-race. Right now the trail is as good as it's been in any other year."

Veterinarians Chris McBear and Greta Krafsur perform a mandatory check of sled dogs at the Eagle, Alaska, checkpoint during the 2016 Yukon Quest. (Julien Schroder/Yukon Quest)

Mushers can use as many as 14 dogs at a time. They must finish the race with at least six dogs still running and are not allowed to replace dogs with others.

Dogs wear booties which protect their foot pads from the snow and ice.

Each checkpoint along the race has veterinarians who inspect the dogs' health. Some of the checkpoints along the way have mandatory rest hours.

The Yukon Quest is joined by a shorter version called the Yukon Quest 300 which finishes in Pelly Crossing.

The #YukonQuest starts tomorrow and it's busy in #Whitehorse this afternoon. (Video by CBC Yukon's Wayne Vallevand.) #YQ2017. pic.twitter.com/MpQ7zo1jwy — @YukonPhilippe

Arctic Ultra follows on foot

It's not just dogs and mushers who will be running down the trail this weekend.

The Yukon Arctic Ultra takes off from Whitehorse on Sunday, with five distances: marathon, 100, 200, 300 and 430 miles.

Racers will either mountain bike, cross country ski or run the trail.

Robert Pollhammer, race organizer, says a record number of Yukoners have signed up this year.

Waiting to start: A sled dog waits to begin the journey from Whitehorse to Fairbanks, Alaska. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

"We have more than 20 Yukoners, most of them doing the marathon, which is what we intended," he says.

"We wanted to get the local running community involved in the event, so that's really great to have 28 overall doing the marathon."

Forty runners are signed up for the 430 mile race to Dawson City, which is so gruelling that some years no one finishes it. However Pollhammer says this week's weather is creating ideal conditions for the race.