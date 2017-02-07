The Yukon Quest continues into its fourth day on the trail, with one musher having dropped out of the race.

Alberta's Jason Campeau, who also ran the Quest in 2015, scratched from the race Tuesday morning at the Pelly Crossing checkpoint. Race officials say he made the decision "for the well-being of his yearling team."

Meanwhile, most of the remaining 20 mushers have left the checkpoint at Pelly Crossing and are on their way to the race's halfway point in Dawson City.

It's currently -36 C in Dawson City, though Environment Canada forecasts that to rise to -26 C by Tuesday afternoon.

With clear skies and an open trail, sled dog teams are making good time in the early stages of the race.

Michelle Phillips won the 300-mile race Monday, crossing the finish line at 7:57 p.m. with her team of 12 dogs. The Yukon Quest 300 is a qualifying race for both the full Yukon Quest and the Iditarod.

Michelle Phillips made her way across the finish line as the Yukon Quest 300 champion and promptly cuddled her dogs. (Whitney McLaren/Yukon Quest)

Veteran musher Yuka Honda incurred a two-hour penalty after requiring assistance to repair her sled Monday, but race officials say the race has otherwise been smooth.

"It's going great, it's going fine. Everybody's having a lot of fun out there," said Fabian Schmitz, one of the race marshals. "It seemed like everybody is safe, the dogs weren't injured and that's the most important part."

After a hard day of racing, sled dogs stop at a checkpoint along the trail. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Mushers coming into Pelly Crossing said there were some minor issues with ice and snow, but the trail is holding up well.

"There's always some sugar and soft snow heading into a downhill," Gaetan Pierrard said. "Maybe the first musher will have a nice trail but everybody else is going to chew more and more."

Early Tuesday morning, Canadian Ed Hopkins held close near the head of the pack of the 1,600-kilometre race, while former champions Brent Sass and Hugh Neff battled for the lead.

Hoping to get up close to the action? Scroll below to see photos and video from the trail.

Mushers continue on the trail in the 1,600-kilometre course through Yukon and Alaska. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Yukon musher Rob Cooke and his dogs arriving at the Pelly Crossing check point #YQ2017 pic.twitter.com/OZuIIlfPnm — @CherylKawaja

At the Pelly Crossing checkpoint, sled dogs were able to curl up with a warm blanket and a bed of straw. (Whitney McLaren/Yukon Quest)