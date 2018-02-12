The preliminary results from a necropsy done on a dog that died last week during the Yukon Quest sled dog race indicate the cause of death was aspiration.

The news release from Quest officials also says this is "consistent with the clinical history provided by the musher," Hugh Neff.

No other details have been provided.

A study done by an American government health agency on dog deaths in the Iditarod says aspiration can be caused by the dog inhaling foreign objects such as vomit or gastric acid.

Neff told officials that five-year-old Boppy died at Clinton Creek west of Dawson City, Yukon. It's a place on the race trail between Eagle, Alaska, and Dawson City where mushers often stop to rest.

The race marshal said last week that Neff was running a young team of dogs and Neff thought it was best for the team to withdraw.

Hugh Neff, after winning the 2016 Yukon Quest. (Julien Schroder/Yukon Quest)

The release says final necropsy results are expected to be released within one month after the finish of the race.

One of Neff's dogs died in the 2011 race. In 2001 he was disqualified due to the condition of his team at the Eagle checkpoint.

Neff scratched from this year's race. It was his 17th Yukon Quest.