Most of Yukon went without power for a few hours Saturday after a hydro unit in Whitehorse went offline.

For nearly three hours, power was out in communities across the territory, with temperatures dropping to nearly -30 C in some of the affected areas.

The outages hit Whitehorse, Dawson City, Mayo, Keno City, Haines Junction and Carmacks.

Cause of the outage: a problem with one of our Whse hydro units. Until we investigate/make repairs, power will come from other hydro + LNG. — @yukonenergy

But it appears Yukoners took it in stride. Many used social media to update each other on conditions, for some good-natured complaining, and to thank the crews working to get the power restored.

Here's a sample of their reaction across social media.

#blackdoglubo dealing with a power outage across #Yukon: pic.twitter.com/TfaxFhVefX — @loxyisme

My mom, BFF and I had just finished making pierogies when power went out. Hope I don't have to move everything to the woodshed to freeze! — @YukonKrista