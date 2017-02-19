Most of Yukon went without power for a few hours Saturday after a hydro unit in Whitehorse went offline.

For nearly three hours, power was out in communities across the territory, with temperatures dropping to nearly -30 C in some of the affected areas.

The outages hit Whitehorse, Dawson City, Mayo, Keno City, Haines Junction and Carmacks. 

But it appears Yukoners took it in stride. Many used social media to update each other on conditions, for some good-natured complaining, and to thank the crews working to get the power restored.

Here's a sample of their reaction across social media.