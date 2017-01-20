A Whitehorse man, convicted for poaching an unprecedented number of big game animals in Yukon, has been handed a 20-year hunting ban, a $20,000 fine, and a six month jail sentence.

But Yukon Territorial Court judge Micheal Cozens granted Jonathan Ensor's wish to serve his sentence in the community, so he can keep his construction supervisor job in Whitehorse.

Ensor, 34, was charged after conservation officers raided his home in 2015, seizing a bison, an elk, a mule deer, a Dall sheep, a caribou, an eagle and other game birds. The animals had been hunted in Yukon and Northern B.C. over the past couple of years, without proper permits.

Earlier this month he pleaded guilty to a string of wildlife charges.

Ensor initially misled authorities about the origin of the animals seized, but later admitted all were killed illegally by him. He admitted he has extensive hunting experience and was fully aware of the legal requirements but had made a conscious effort to avoid detection.

Conservation officers raided Ensor's home in 2015, and seized a bison, an elk, a mule deer, a Dall sheep, a caribou, an eagle and other game birds. (Government of Yukon)

Ensor initially offered to pay a fine of $45,000 and accept a lifetime hunting ban if he could avoid time behind bars, but Judge Cozens called the offer excessive and unwarranted.

Outside the Whitehorse courtroom on Friday, Ensor told reporters his offer was sincere.

"Everything was sincere," Ensor said. "Judge Cozens is a fair man. He looked at both sides very closely, and I respect his decision."

Jail sentence warranted, says conservation officer

Prosecutors described Ensor's poaching activity as the worst they've ever encountered in Yukon.

"When you look at the number of charges laid [22], the species involved, he was hunting at night using illegal ammunition, he wasted meat, he was shooting at [sheep and elk] cows, two different jurisdictions [Yukon and B.C.], his attempts to cover it up," said Senior Conservation Officer Ryan Hennings.

Yukon conservation officer Ryan Hennings says officials believe Ensor's offences warranted jail time. (CBC)

"We made the argument for a jail sentence based on those facts, and I think it was warranted."

Ensor's $20,000 fine will be paid to Yukon's Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) fund.

His six month sentence will have him under house arrest except during his work hours as a construction foreman. It also includes a ban on alcohol and drugs.

Ensor was warned any breaches of those terms could put him in behind bars, to serve out the remainder of his sentence.