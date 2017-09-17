Fall begins earlier in Yukon than in southern Canada and while the season can be windy, chilly and cloudy, this year it's been mild and sunny on many days.

Being in the outdoors is one the best parts of living in the territory, thanks to spectacular scenery often easily accessible by trails and roads.

Yukoners send in lots of photos of their adventures to CBC Yukon's Facebook page. Take a look at some of our favourites:

Even though it was still early September, Cristina Ramos Hernando says snow was falling at the Tombstone Mountains as they walked out of the park at the end of their hiking trip.

(Cristina Ramos Hernando)

Of course, finding employment in the outdoors is a great way to experience Yukon's wilderness. This was Joe Bishop's "commute to work" in Tombstone park in mid-September.

(Joe Bishop)

Adil Syed took a daytour from Dawson City, Yukon, to Tombstone on the Labour Day weekend.

"I was elated by the expansive landscape and it was difficult returning back [to the] bus, even after our guide gave us a couple honks on the horn to hurry up and continue on with the tour."

The guide, Sandra, told Adil the colours in the park were changing significantly day to day as fall progresses.

(Adil Syed)

The Dempster Highway from just east of Dawson City to Inuvik, N.W.T., has many great views, right from the road. This was taken by Lisa van Doornick.

(Lisa van Doornick)

There are also great views off road on the Dempster Highway. David Lorenzi shared some from one of his favourite spots.

"The pictures are from Sapper Hill in the Ogilvie Mountains on the Dempster Highway. One of my favourite trails to hike, bike, or soak in the views with my adventure pup Nanu."

(David Lorenzi)

(David Lorenzi)

The Yukon Grain Farm is about a 25 minute drive north of Whitehorse . Amanda Lowry took this nice shot.

(Amanda Lowry)

Kluane National Park in southwest Yukon is fronted on the north Alaska Highway by magnificent mountains. This photograph is courtesy of our CBC colleague, John Fulton.

(John Fulton)

Kluane National Park has many hiking trails of varying lengths. Verena König sent us this photo of Shannon Stotyn biking the Cottonwood Trail.

(Verena König)

And finally, a fall Yukon sunrise at the Whitehorse airport, courtesy of Andy Paulsen.