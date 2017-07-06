Some simple plywood shacks would have sufficed, but Bret Heebink and Sean Mather had something else in mind.

"It's Dr.Seuss-like," says Heebink of his creation, which has a roof that slopes with a curve.

The Whitehorse contractors just put the finishing touches on two new outhouses that will be installed in Carcross, near the popular bike trails on Montana Mountain. Heebink and Mather are both avid mountain bikers, and they donated their time to the project.

Heebink's has cedar shingles arranged in a fish-scale pattern. There's a front flower basket and window (opaque, for privacy). Inside, you can hang your coat on a rabbit's ears.

"I just wanted to do something unique," he says.

Brent Heebink describes his design as 'Dr.Seuss-like.' It's got odd angles, and a roof that curves. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Mather's outhouse is more modernist, with post-and-beam construction, and a tin roof. It has a few extra details such as bike gears on the door. There's also metal siding to prevent porcupines or other animals from damaging the wood.

"I came up with a design, and thought I better put a bit of love into because we're all bikers in my family. I did it weekends and then I decided a number of days," said Mather, who works for Aussie Built Inc.

Both builders say a friendly rivalry pushed them to go the extra mile.

A detail from the inside of Sean Mather's outhouse, made with cedar beams. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

The materials were donated by Kilrich Industries, a building supply business in Whitehorse that's often donated wood and other materials to Singletrack 2 Success, the group that's worked with local youth in Carcross to build the renowned network of trails on Montana Mountain.

Derek Crowe of Singletrack 2 Success says the outhouses are needed — the trails now welcome about 3,000 mountain bikers every summer but not everyone was making it down the hill to public washrooms.

Riders and tourists come from around the world to see Carcross and to experience some of the best mountain bike trails they can find. (David Common/CBC)

Bikers finding relief at trailside was "becoming a public health concern," he said.

Crowe says the donation of free material and labour is a delight to everyone who built the trails.

"Mountain bikers at their best are incredible stewards of trail networks. What Bret and Sean are doing here is just an incredible way of mountain bikers giving back to a trail network," he said.

"So I just really want to thank them so much, and I hope that these two structures are a legacy piece."