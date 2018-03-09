Prime Minister Justin Trudeau filled two open political appointments in Yukon, announcing Angélique Bernard as the territory's next commissioner and Adeline Webber as the territory's next administrator.

Bernard first moved to the Yukon in 1995, since then she's been involved with the territory's francophone community and was the president of the Association franco-yukonnaise. She is currently the organization's vice-president.

"I know that Angélique Bernard will be an excellent Commissioner of Yukon," Trudeau said in a media release. "She has a deep understanding and appreciation of the diverse people who call Yukon home. Her unique perspective will be invaluable as she works to represent their best interests."

Adeline Webber is from the Teslin Tlingit First Nation and was born and raised in Whitehorse. She's worked on implementing land claims and self-government agreements in Yukon.

Adeline Webber has been named the territory's next administrator. She is a member of the Teslin Tlingit First Nation. (Office of the Prime Minister)

Commissioners function like the lieutenant governors of the provinces. They swear in MLAs and cabinet ministers, open the Legislative Assembly and provide assent to laws legislators pass.

Administrators act like their deputies, filling in for them when they are absent or when the office is vacant.

Former commissioner Doug Phillips ended his term Jan. 31; Gerald Isaac has been filling in for him since then.