Whitehorse RCMP ask for help to find missing woman

RCMP in Yukon are asking the public for help in finding a Whitehorse woman last seen in the city on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said 27-year-old Ayla Sanders was reported missing by her family. RCMP say Sanders' relatives are concerned for her well-being.

RCMP are asking anybody with information about Sanders to contact them at 667-5555.

Police had also asked the public for help on another, unrelated missing person case on Friday afternoon. A Carmacks man had also been reported missing by his family.

RCMP said later on Friday afternoon that he had been found safe.