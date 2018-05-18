Whitehorse RCMP ask for help to find missing woman
Police say Ayla Sanders of Whitehorse was last seen in the city on Thursday. Her family reported her missing.
RCMP in Yukon are asking the public for help in finding a Whitehorse woman last seen in the city on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said 27-year-old Ayla Sanders was reported missing by her family. RCMP say Sanders' relatives are concerned for her well-being.
RCMP are asking anybody with information about Sanders to contact them at 667-5555.
Police had also asked the public for help on another, unrelated missing person case on Friday afternoon. A Carmacks man had also been reported missing by his family.
RCMP said later on Friday afternoon that he had been found safe.