Missing Whitehorse woman found safe, say RCMP
Police said the Whitehorse woman had last been seen in the city on Thursday.
27-year-old had been missing since Thursday
- CBC has removed the woman's name and photo from this story.
- Now that this person is no longer missing, her identity is no longer in the public interest.
A Whitehorse woman has been found safe after being reported missing earlier this week, according to Yukon RCMP.
Police posted the update on social media around midnight on Friday.
She had last been seen in the city on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said the 27-year-old was reported missing by her family, and her relatives were concerned for her well-being.
Police had also asked the public for help on another, unrelated missing person case on Friday afternoon. A Carmacks man had also been reported missing by his family.
On Friday afternoon, RCMP said that he had been found safe.