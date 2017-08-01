Milk containers are now refundable at recycling depots in Yukon.

Beginning Aug. 1, a 10 cent surcharge will be applied to liquid dairy products, including cream, buttermilk and milk substitutes, like almond and rice milk. Five cents of that will be refundable to consumers, and the rest will go into Yukon's recycling fund.

"We hope that the surcharge, in addition to helping to pay for the recycling fund, it also provides an incentive to return it," said Amanda Couch, with Yukon's Department of Community Services.

"So because you are aware of the cost of recycling upfront, we hope that encourages behaviour on the recycling end, and that people will divert that waste."

The fee and refund are the same, regardless of the container size and type of packaging.

"We are the second to last jurisdiction in Canada to bring milk and milk substitutes into regulation," said Sarah Chan, with Environment Yukon.

"We are, in part, catching up to the rest of Canada with the recycling program, bringing in milk to the program."

Refunds will be paid at any depot that currently offers beverage container refunds.