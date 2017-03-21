Yukon's education department is looking to drop the A-B-Cs — from elementary school report cards.

Nicole Morgan, assistant deputy minister of education for public schools, says it's one of the recommended changes included in a larger curriculum overhaul.

"All across Canada, there is an increase in formative assessment strategies," she said.

"What we mean by 'formative' is descriptive feedback that helps student understand where they are in their learning, where they need to go next, and how they're going to get there."

Morgan says the plan is part of a shift toward more experiential learning, and more "informal reporting" of students' progress, throughout the school year.

A letter grade on a formal report card, she says, is too simplistic.

"When we're looking at a skill, it's really hard to at a moment in time, say 'this is your score.'"

The change would only affect students in grades four to nine, and may not be introduced for a year or two. Morgan says a committee of mostly teachers and administrators is still collecting feedback.

She also says the letter-less assessments would initially include a table to help parents translate a teacher's feedback into an equivalent letter grade.

The education department's curriculum overhaul has been in the works for a few years. Other changes include dropping some exams for secondary students, and putting a stronger emphasis on Yukon First Nations' history and culture.

The territory will still largely follow B.C.'s curriculum, with some material tailored to reflect local culture.

Some changes are being introduced this year, such as the phasing out of exams for students in grades 10 and 11.